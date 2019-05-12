Joe Garcia

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Garcia.
Service Information
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Drive SW
Albuquerque, NM
87121
(505)-243-7861
Obituary
Send Flowers

Joe A Garcia





IN LOVING MEMORY



Joe A. Garcia ("Joe Garcia and the Starlites") of Albuquerque, New Mexico went home to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ peacefully surrounded by his loving family on 5/10/2019. Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Julia and his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters, and the many friends that considered him family.

For more information on family and services refer to Gabaldon Mortuary.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 12 to May 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.