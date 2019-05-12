Joe A Garcia
IN LOVING MEMORY
Joe A. Garcia ("Joe Garcia and the Starlites") of Albuquerque, New Mexico went home to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ peacefully surrounded by his loving family on 5/10/2019. Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Julia and his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters, and the many friends that considered him family.
For more information on family and services refer to Gabaldon Mortuary.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 12 to May 14, 2019