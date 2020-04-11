Joe Alfred Garcia
Joe Alfred Garcia, age 71, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was born in Albuquerque, NM on May 10, 1948.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vicente Garcia and Charlotte Maez; nephew, Ted Garcia, Jr.
Joe is survived by his brothers, Ted Garcia, David Garcia and significant other, Irma Campos, Ted Garcia and wife, Magdalena de la Cruz Garcia; nephews, Dennis Garcia, Mark Garcia, Joseph Garcia, Misuel De la Cruz Garcia, Brian Esquivel, Alejandro Esquivel and great nephew, Izaih Garcia.
Visitation will be held Monday, April 13, 2020, 11:00 am - 12:00 pm at Garcia Mortuary - Chapel of Angels, Located on 8th Street and Iron.
To view information or leave a condolence please visit
www.garciamortuary.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 11, 2020