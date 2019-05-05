Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Griego. View Sign Service Information Gabaldon Mortuary 1000 Old Coors Drive SW Albuquerque , NM 87121 (505)-243-7861 Send Flowers Obituary

Joe GriegoJoe RobertGriego, age 74, born in Cuervo, New Mexico and resident of Albuquerque, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Mr. Griego is survived by his beloved wife, Mary JoAnn; children, Pamela Madrid, James A. Griego and wife, Shawn, Michael Griego and wife, Michelle, Felicia Torres and husband, Juan; ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren as well as several sisters, brothers, cousins and friends. Mr. Griego was preceded in death by his mother, Dilia Gutierrez. Mr. Griego proudly served in the United States Armed Forces, during the Vietnam War with Honorable Discharge.A visitation will be Monday, May 6, 2019 from 5:30 pm until 6:00 pm at Shrine of the Little Flower St. Therese of the Infant Jesus Catholic Church, 3424 Fourth StreetNW, with a Rosary to be recited at 6:00 pm, Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 9:00 am Tuesday May 7,2019. A committal service will followservices at Mount CalvaryCemetery. Please visit www.gabaldonmortuary.net to sign the guest book.Arrangements by:Gabaldon Mortuary1000 Old Coors Dr. SW(505) 243-7861 Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 5, 2019

