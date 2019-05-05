Joe Griego
Joe Robert
Griego, age 74, born in Cuervo, New Mexico and resident of Albuquerque, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Mr. Griego is survived by his beloved wife, Mary JoAnn; children, Pamela Madrid, James A. Griego and wife, Shawn, Michael Griego and wife, Michelle, Felicia Torres and husband, Juan; ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren as well as several sisters, brothers, cousins and friends. Mr. Griego was preceded in death by his mother, Dilia Gutierrez. Mr. Griego proudly served in the United States Armed Forces, during the Vietnam War with Honorable Discharge.
A visitation will be Monday, May 6, 2019 from 5:30 pm until 6:00 pm at Shrine of the Little Flower St. Therese of the Infant Jesus Catholic Church, 3424 Fourth Street
NW, with a Rosary to be recited at 6:00 pm, Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 9:00 am Tuesday May 7,2019. A committal service will follow
services at Mount Calvary
Cemetery. Please visit
www.gabaldonmortuary.net to sign the guest book.
Arrangements by:
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Dr. SW
(505) 243-7861
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 5, 2019