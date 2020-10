Joe "Beaver" Gutierrez











Joe "Beaver" Gutierrez went home to be with the Lord on September 11, 2020. Born on October 3, 1947 in Rowe, New Mexico where he made his home. He was a Combat Vet who served in Vietnam in 1968 thru 1970. He is survived by his son Johnny Gutierrez and his 2 sisters, Connie & Gloria. He is preceded in death by his son Joseph.



Services will be October 5, 2020 at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 12:30 p.m.





