Joe HernandezJoe H. Hernandez, 94, passed away on Sunday November 1, 2020.He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Luz Hernandez and his loving wife of 66 years, Josephine V. Hernandez. Joe is survived by his sons: Joseph P. Hernandez (Ernestina), Lonnie Hernandez (Teri), JoJo Hernandez (Melissa);and daughters: Patricia Hernandez-Gonzales, Cynthia Calderon (Nick).Joe's Life Celebration will begin on Friday, November 6, 2020 with a visitation at 5:30 PM, followed by a rosary at 7 PM at Salazar Mortuary located at 400 Third St. SW, 87102. His Catholic service will take place on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10 AM at Salazar Mortuary with a graveside service to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery located at 1900 Edith Blvd NE, 87102. Due to the COVID restrictions set in place by the Governor masks are MANDATORY to attend Joe's Life Celebration. Salazar Mortuary has a maximum capacity of 80 people.