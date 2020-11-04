1/1
Joe Hernandez
Joe H. Hernandez, 94, passed away on Sunday November 1, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Luz Hernandez and his loving wife of 66 years, Josephine V. Hernandez. Joe is survived by his sons: Joseph P. Hernandez (Ernestina), Lonnie Hernandez (Teri), JoJo Hernandez (Melissa);and daughters: Patricia Hernandez-Gonzales, Cynthia Calderon (Nick).

Joe's Life Celebration will begin on Friday, November 6, 2020 with a visitation at 5:30 PM, followed by a rosary at 7 PM at Salazar Mortuary located at 400 Third St. SW, 87102. His Catholic service will take place on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10 AM at Salazar Mortuary with a graveside service to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery located at 1900 Edith Blvd NE, 87102. Due to the COVID restrictions set in place by the Governor masks are MANDATORY to attend Joe's Life Celebration. Salazar Mortuary has a maximum capacity of 80 people. Please visit Joe's online guestbook at

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
05:30 PM
Salazar Mortuary
NOV
6
Rosary
07:00 PM
Salazar Mortuary
NOV
7
Service
10:00 AM
Salazar Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Salazar Mortuary
400 Third Street Southwest
Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 242-1133
