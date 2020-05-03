Joe Keith
Joe Stanley Keith



Joe Stanley Keith, age 78, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Joe was born in Ashgrove, MO and moved to New Mexico as a child. He attended UNM and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Music education. Joe and his wife owned The Music Mart from 1969-2018. Under his guidance, the business grew to be one of the top in the industry. His passion for music brought much joy to many people. Through the years, Joe was awarded many times for his dedication and service to the music industry.

Joe was an active member of The Rotary Club of Albuquerque, and a member of St. John's United Methodist Church. Joe directed many choral and handbell groups over the last 54 years. Joe enjoyed traveling with friends and family to numerous states and countries, and experiencing the different cultures around the world.

Joe is survived by his wife of 58 years, Claudia Tharp Keith; son, Stan and wife, Vicky; son, Michael; and daughter, Michelle and husband, Ron; his grandchildren, Garrett, Chris, Evan, and Jessica, all of Albuquerque. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Lewis Keith; grandson, Drew Keith; step-grandson, Brandon Jackson; and infant daughter, Michelle. Memorials can be made to St. John's Music Ministry, 2626 Arizona NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110 or online at www.musicatstjohns.org

A Private Service will be held, and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
0 entries
