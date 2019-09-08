Joe Paul Kindrick
Paul Kindrick passed away September 1 at age 87. Born in
Venus, NM, to Charles W. "Sam" and Bessie Kindrick, he loved the beauty and history of his home state.
He was married 37 years to Sylvia Jeanne Smith-Churchman who cared for him in his last years. He is also survived by his brother John Kindrick; three children: Lisa K. Kindrick and husband Jonathan Nimitz, Amy L. Bynum and husband James, Randall S. Kindrick and wife Amy; and four grandchildren. J.P. retired from the Albuquerque Fire Department in 1985 as a District Chief after 26 years of service. He enjoyed reading, animals, road trips, solving puzzles, being outdoors, and helping others. His humor and loving heart will be missed by all who knew him.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Albuquerque Fire Department Retirees Association or Animal Humane New Mexico.
A celebration of his life will be held September 21, 6:30 pm, Grace Church, 6901 San Antonio Dr NE. Visit FrenchFunerals.com
for additional information.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 8, 2019