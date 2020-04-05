Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Kirincich. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Ralph Kirincich 64, of Albuquerque, NM, died in his home on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He was born August 5, 1956, in Pasadena, CA, the son of Raymond S. and Doris Capen Kirincich. He was an alum of Glenwood High School Chatham IL Class of 1973 and received both Bachelors and MBA from Sangamon State University Springfield, IL. Joe loved meeting new people and was blessed with natural eloquence. He was active in numerous charitable endeavors throughout his life, was a lobbyist for a time and, though he struggled as so many do, chose to uplift others with laughter whenever he could. Joe loved the opportunity to be outdoors and mingle with the community. This passion included biking often, hiking some and enjoying nature with a friend. He loved the water and watching the balloons over Albuquerque's yearly Fiesta. Joe was preceded in death by his long time partner and mentor, Bob Daniels, his father, mother, and dearest sister Mary Ellen.



In addition to numerous friends, he is survived by one brother, Mark R. (wife, Patricia; children, Emma and Evan) of Naperville, and a niece, Lauren (husband, David) McNamara of Austin TX. A celebration of Joe's life is being planned and will take place in the coming months. Memorial contributions in Joe's memory may be made to Friends of the Rio Grande Nature Center.



