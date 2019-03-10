|
Joe L. Sanchez
Our beloved father, Joe L. Sanchez, 92, born in Durango, CO, and resident of Albuquerque, NM, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. A Rosary will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at FRENCH-University. A Christian Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church 9502 4th St NW. Burial will take place immediately following services at Sandia Memory Gardens, 9500 San Pedro Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113 with reception to follow after at FRENCH-Wyoming 7121 Wyoming Blvd. NE. Please visit our online guestbook for Joe at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
