Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRENCH Funerals & Cremations
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-823-9400
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
6:30 PM
FRENCH-University
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church
9502 4th St NW
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Sanchez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe L. Sanchez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joe L. Sanchez Obituary
Joe L. Sanchez



Our beloved father, Joe L. Sanchez, 92, born in Durango, CO, and resident of Albuquerque, NM, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. A Rosary will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at FRENCH-University. A Christian Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church 9502 4th St NW. Burial will take place immediately following services at Sandia Memory Gardens, 9500 San Pedro Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113 with reception to follow after at FRENCH-Wyoming 7121 Wyoming Blvd. NE. Please visit our online guestbook for Joe at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRENCH Funerals & Cremations
Download Now