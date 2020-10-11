Joe Montano

Joe M. Montano











JOE M. MONTANO Age 88, died peacefully in Albuquerque, NM on Monday, October 5, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.



Joe was born in Albuquerque on September 17, 1932 to Jose and Mercedes Montano, he was a ninth generation New-Mexican and a die-hard Lobo basketball fan.



Joe is a veteran of the Korean War, where he served with the New Mexican Air National Guard. Following his service, he built a successful career that spanned nearly 40 years with the Mountain Bell Telephone Company. He retired as an executive in 1990. Joe's experience with the telephone company played a very important role in his and his family's lives.



Joe had an enormous love for baseball and spent most of his years playing and watching the sport. He married the love of his life, Elizabeth "Betsey" A. Dodds in November 1954 and together they had three sons â€" Richard, Charles and Jerold.



Joe is predeceased by his wife Betsey and their son Jerold. He is survived by their sons, Richard (Pam) of Warrenton, VA and Chuck (Martha) of Albuquerque, NM; grandchildren, Josh, Jessica, Bryce, Tori, Trevor, Ava, Estrella and Erica; great-grandchildren, Kai, Payton, Vaughn, Lyric and Quinn; sister Sylvia (Ralph) and brother James.



Due to the ongoing pandemic, the funeral will be for immediate family only. The family will host a celebration of life in 2021 to honor Joe with his friends and family; more details will be provided at a later date.





