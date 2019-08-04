Joe R. Melichar
Joe R. Melichar, age 97 and a longtime resident of Albuquerque, passed away peacefully on July 26th 2019. He is survived by his daughter Sharyl Melichar and Richard Rarrick, daughter-in-law Laura Melichar, granddaughters Robin Kennedy and Chris, Kim Quintana and Tim and Stacy Johnson, great grand children Michael, Ayden, Mateo, Nicholas, Branden, Scott and Brianna, special friend Marlene Kovacs of 26 years and her family. Our families would like to send special thanks to the nurses, staff and caregivers from the VA Hospital and Hospice Bldg. 80 for their wonderful care and attention. No service will be held.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 4, 2019