Joe S. Romero











9/26/1920 - 1/26/2019







One year ago today you answered your final call to duty. This time you were called up to heaven instead of to war. As a 19-year old U.S. Army soldier, assigned to the New Mexico 200th Coast Artillery Group, you bravely defended your country. You were captured by the enemy at the Island of Bataan, Philippine Islands. The Japanese soldiers beat and starved you and forced you to march over 60 miles to your prison camp where you would remain as their prisoner for 42 months. Yet, you never wavered in your allegiance to your county. YOU are the definition of a true patriot.



Dad, I miss you so much it hurts, but I know that you are now joined by mom, your beautiful Josephine, and your sons, Ernest and Joseph. Dad, it was my honor to take care of you, I'll love you forever,







your daughter,



Ana Marie.



