Joe F Salazar Jr, age 88, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend passed away on February 20, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Amy; son, Frank (Mary Alice); and grandchildren Rachel, Anthony, Dominic, Grace, and Christopher.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. with a Rosary to follow at 6:30 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Westside. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Joseph on the Rio Grande Catholic Church. Burial will take place Friday, February 28, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Joe F. Salazar Jr at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 23, 2020
