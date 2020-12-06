Joe Sedillo



1923 - 2020







Joe Sedillo, a resident of Albuquerque, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, a musician since the age of 8, a WWII Army Veteran and a retiree of Southern Union Gas Company.



Joe was preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years Lillie, and son Herman.



He is survived by his 4 sons, Nick Sedillo and wife Betty, Louie Sedillo and Cristina Macias, Leo Sedillo and wife Debbie, and only daughter Juanita Sanchez and husband Lawrence. Two sisters Mary Gonzales and Stella Madrid. 11 grandchildren, 24 great-



grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren.



Private services will be held Monday, December 7, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be Freddie Sedillo, Martin Sedillo, Antonio Sanchez, Andres Sanchez, Fabian Medina, and Julian Trujillo. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Medina, Jovan Trujillo, and Juan Gonzales.



To leave condolences please visit Riverside Funeral Home website.





