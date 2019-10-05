Joe T. Barela







Joe was born March 7, 1928. He was married to Isabel Salas Barela for 56 years before her passing in Oct 2003. He was an Iron Worker and welder for 30+ years, working on many NM landmarks. He was active in his community as a Eucharistic minister at St. Francis Xavier Catholic church, receiving a St. Francis of Assisi award from Archbishop M. Sheehan in Santa Fe.



He was a member of the Post 13 where he could be found playing a mean game of pool or dancing rancheras. He dearly valued his family and friends, often helping with countless welding projects for the church and anyone who needed help.



He will be greatly missed by everyone. He is survived by Lorraine & Ray, Samantha & Howard, Devon & Jade, Heather & Casey, and Brittany & Chris. Also Michel, Danniel, DeMarco, & Dyllan.



Services at St. Francis Parish, 820 Broadway Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Oct 12th, Rosary at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 10 a.m. Oct 14th, burial will be in Anton Chico, NM at St. Joseph Cemetery, Guadalupe County.



