Joe Torres







Joe Johnny



Torres, 31, died Sunday, April 28, 2019. He is survived by his



sister, Elizabeth Torres and fiance Jesus Colunga;



brother, Eloy



Torres and wife, Jessica; Michael Torres and life partner, Gary



Castillo; his



father, Gustavo Ramos and daughter, Tikal Ramos,



Joe's half-sister; his step-father, Eloy Torres Sr. and wife, Virginia; and numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Bernadette Torres; niece, Anahi Torres; and two nephews.



Joey worked in the hotel/hospitality industry. He was known for his outgoing, spontaneous, and



gracious personality. Joey loved his family and was very giving with his nieces and nephews and family members.



Friends may visit Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. â€" 6:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. A Rosary will be recited immediately following, at 6:00 p.m. Mass will



be celebrated



Wednesday,



May 8, 2019, 9:00 a.m., at The Shrine of St. Bernadette Catholic Church,



11401 Indian School Rd NE. Burial will immediately follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Please visit our online guestbook for Joey at



