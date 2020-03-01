|
Joe "Shield" Wallace
Joe "Shield" Wallace died Friday, February 21, 2020 after a nine-month courageous battle with cancer. He was born September 20, 1955, the first of three children to his mother, Vern Nell Wallace and father, Billy J. Wallace. He was preceded in death by his father. Shield was a man of science and had many interests and talents. He was a College Chemistry Professor, a Research Organic Chemist, a Technical Sales Consultant, a Vice President of Research and Program Manager and an Air Force officer. He retired from the Air Force Reserves at the rank of Lt. Col. He had a special passion for teaching and delighted in seeing his students share his lifelong love of Chemistry. He valued education very highly and held a B.S. degree in Biochemical Engineering from Texas A&M University, a M.S. degree in Polymer Chemistry from Wright State University and a Ph.D. in Bio-Organic Chemistry from the University of New Mexico. In his spare time, he was a classic car restorer, a photographer, a home designer, a landscaper, and an author. Shield was a loving husband, father and son. He was loved and universally admired by family and friends. He had a special relationship with his son, Oran and adored his two cats. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Eva; his son, Oran; his mother; two brothers, Scott and wife Patti and Michael; and mother-in-law, Luise. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. Interment will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, 1:30 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shield's name to the , . Please visit our online guestbook for Shield at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 1, 2020