Joe Williams Jr.







Joe M. Williams Jr. of Albuquerque passed away peacefully on June 14th, 2020. Born in Norton, KS to Joe Mendle Williams and Marian Hulsizer Williams, he was raised in Lawrence, KS and Kentucky, before moving to Decatur, IL for High School. He met his future wife, Janet Keeler (Bunny), at age 15 in the church choir his father directed. Joe and Bunny graduated from Decatur High School in the same year, and both went on to Millikin University, where he earned a BA in music and speech. He worked as a DJ at WSOY Radio in Decatur before serving 2 years in the US Army, stationed in Hawaii. Joe married Bunny in August 1958, and the couple moved to Albuquerque in 1960. There he was hired by KOAT-TV, channel 7, where he worked for 24 years as a Communications Manager and on-air personality, hosting the popular afternoon show Dialing for Dollars in the 1960s/70s. Later, he worked at the Gas Company of New Mexico, and as a licensed Realtor. Joe was active in Civitan International and the Elks, and he and his wife sang in the church choir at Monte Vista Christian Church and Immanuel Presbyterian Church. In his retirement he enjoyed traveling with his wife, and working out with the Silver Sneakers at Defined Fitness, where he and Bunny won the 2015 Swanson Inspiration Award. He is survived by his beloved wife, daughter Karin Diann Williams and her husband Stuart Culpepper, son Joe M. Williams III and his wife Katherine Williams, and grandchildren Joe Henry Williams, Riley Rose Williams, and





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store