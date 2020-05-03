Joel Rickman
1958 - 2020
Joel Rickman



Joel Rickman, 61, passed away April 27 from complications related to lyme disease. He was born in Eunice, N.M. on December 5, 1958. He grew up in Los Alamos, N.M. and received his BA and MBA degrees at New Mexico State University. In 1990, Joel moved to Las Cruces permanently to build and manage KZIA TV, and in 1992 built Cable Channel 5 for the cable company.

In 1993 he left advertising and worked for 25 years in health care marketing and management. Joel is the author of Referral Development for Healthcare, which was an Amazon best seller for several years.

Joel was happy with the life he led. He enjoyed making people laugh and he had a reputation for catching big fish.

He is survived by his loving wife Jamey of the family home, and his brothers Rick and James, niece Sloane and nephew Dillon.

Arrangements by Getz

Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit

www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time of sorrow.
Joel was a good man and will truly be missed by all who were fortunately blessed to know him.
Love always❤
Joanna and Spencer Wilkerson
My brother Joel was one of the funniest people I've ever known. As kids we would spend hours engaged in what today might be called personal "comedy slams" or "comedy beat-downs" where we would both end up literally falling down on the floor, rolling around with laughter. I expect that those early days helped shape both of our outlooks on life.

I never really liked fishing or eating fish very much, so I still can't fathom how many stupid fish I ended up catching after sitting or standing all day in the dirt or on a muddy stream bank alongside Joel, who was probably one of the most voracious trenchermen of piscine comestibles I have ever known. I can't remember how many fish feasts we indulged in off of oily paper plates or newspaper tablecloths at countless locations across the country as a result of Joel's zeal to "kill like champions" with a rod and reel. Those memories are stacked up in my head like spidery piles of fish bones.

I imagine some day we will meet again down by the riverside, where he will be wearing that same smile and creel that were his trademarks.

Rest in peace, bro. You've earned it.
James Rickman
My brother Joel was one of the best fisherman I've ever know. He loved to find great undiscovered spots and pull lunkers out of that water. I used to watch in amazement on the occasions we had the chance to fish together because he always caught the biggest fish of the day. I never had the chance to spend enough time with Joel.
Rick Rickman
Jamey I am so sorry. Joel was truly a memorable character. I worked with Joel at Blue and we went through orientation together. I had no idea of his many accomplishments as he was never one to brag. His intellect was obvious and his sense of humor was beyond delightful. His star will forever burn bright for of those of us who were fortunate to know him.
Pat Martin
I knew Joel from working with him at Blue Cross. We occasionally consulted with each other on complicated cases. He was such a pleasure to work with, so kind and caring. He could always find humor in any situation and he knew how to make us laugh. He added goodness to the world just by living and he will truly be missed by many.
Madeline Sanchez
