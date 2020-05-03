My brother Joel was one of the funniest people I've ever known. As kids we would spend hours engaged in what today might be called personal "comedy slams" or "comedy beat-downs" where we would both end up literally falling down on the floor, rolling around with laughter. I expect that those early days helped shape both of our outlooks on life.



I never really liked fishing or eating fish very much, so I still can't fathom how many stupid fish I ended up catching after sitting or standing all day in the dirt or on a muddy stream bank alongside Joel, who was probably one of the most voracious trenchermen of piscine comestibles I have ever known. I can't remember how many fish feasts we indulged in off of oily paper plates or newspaper tablecloths at countless locations across the country as a result of Joel's zeal to "kill like champions" with a rod and reel. Those memories are stacked up in my head like spidery piles of fish bones.



I imagine some day we will meet again down by the riverside, where he will be wearing that same smile and creel that were his trademarks.



Rest in peace, bro. You've earned it.

James Rickman