Joel Robert Webster







Joel Robert Webster, of Counce, Tennessee, passed away on May 11, 2020 at the age of 61. Joel was born on August 30, 1958 in Monterey, California. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dean and Mary Lois Webster.



Joel married Catherine Lewis on June 14, 1993. They lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico where Joel was a Senior Network Engineer with Intel until they retired in 2013 and made their home at Pickwick Lake, Tennessee.



He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Catherine Webster; two daughters, five grandchildren, 8 brothers and sisters, and 16 nieces and nephews.



Joel enjoyed spending time with his family and dear friends, boating on Pickwick Lake, and working in his yard. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and will be greatly missed.





