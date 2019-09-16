Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joel Torres. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joel Alexander Victor Torres



April 19, 1984 -Sept. 5, 2019







With deepest sorrow we announce that Joel Torres (35) passed away suddenly.



Joel will be missed every day by his son, Julian (Goober) and step-son Donovan; mother, Audrey Palacio; step-dad, Todd Underwood; father, Denny Torres; brothers, Phillip Torres (Rebekah Armijo); Matthew (Mitch) Palacio; sister, Jennifer Piedra (Aaron); adopted sister Betheny Palacio; nephews, Nathanial; David; Joshua; Grandmother, Rita Palacio; Aunts, Uncles and cousins; and countless friends.



We will miss Joel's quick wit, dark sense of humor, and his incessant, annoying whistling and cartoon sound effects. Joel had a generous, loving, kind spirit, and was absolutely hilarious. Despite life's hardships, Joel kept faith in "Abba" God and was never shy to tell others, "Jesus loves you and so do I."



Pallbearers: Phillip Torres, Matthew Palacio, Aaron Piedra, Davie Montano, Christopher Thatcher, Jurgen Bober-Noonan, Andres Padilla. Honorary pallbearers: Julian Torres, Donovan Dunn, Nathanial Piedra, David Piedra, Joshua Piedra. Services will be held at Riverside Funeral Home, Los Lunas Tuesday Sept 17, 2019 at 1 pm. Interment to follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery. Reception at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish Hall.



