Joel Alexander Victor Torres
April 19, 1984 -Sept. 5, 2019
With deepest sorrow we announce that Joel Torres (35) passed away suddenly.
Joel will be missed every day by his son, Julian (Goober) and step-son Donovan; mother, Audrey Palacio; step-dad, Todd Underwood; father, Denny Torres; brothers, Phillip Torres (Rebekah Armijo); Matthew (Mitch) Palacio; sister, Jennifer Piedra (Aaron); adopted sister Betheny Palacio; nephews, Nathanial; David; Joshua; Grandmother, Rita Palacio; Aunts, Uncles and cousins; and countless friends.
We will miss Joel's quick wit, dark sense of humor, and his incessant, annoying whistling and cartoon sound effects. Joel had a generous, loving, kind spirit, and was absolutely hilarious. Despite life's hardships, Joel kept faith in "Abba" God and was never shy to tell others, "Jesus loves you and so do I."
Pallbearers: Phillip Torres, Matthew Palacio, Aaron Piedra, Davie Montano, Christopher Thatcher, Jurgen Bober-Noonan, Andres Padilla. Honorary pallbearers: Julian Torres, Donovan Dunn, Nathanial Piedra, David Piedra, Joshua Piedra. Services will be held at Riverside Funeral Home, Los Lunas Tuesday Sept 17, 2019 at 1 pm. Interment to follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery. Reception at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish Hall.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 16, 2019