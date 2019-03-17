Joella Carla Gamble Tadian, M.D.
Joella Carla Gamble
Tadian, M.D., age 85, a resident of Rio Rancho, NM passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
Born and raised in Hudson, Michigan, she was a graduate of the University of Michigan Medical
School. Joella practiced
family medicine in Michigan, then New Mexico, as a general practitioner and surgeon. She had a long career in private practice and enjoyed horses in her later life. Joella enjoyed a peaceful retirement. She surrounded by loving caregivers and family in her time of need. Joella devoted her life to helping others, she was taken too soon and will be sorely missed.
She is survived by all of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Services are pending at this time. Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St., (505) 866-9992, where an online guest register
is available at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 17, 2019