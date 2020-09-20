Johanna Mochow DawsonJohanna Mochow Dawson, Green Valley, Arizona and Albuquerque, New Mexico, went to be with her Lord on August 27, 2020. She was born on February 26, 1929 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, and was the daughter of Hans Joachim and Janet Mallams Mochow. Johanna graduated from Oklahoma University with M.A. in Library Science which she used as an army librarian in post-war Germany. She was also a committed volunteer in the library of her children's elementary school, where she established a lending system and gave students the opportunity to check out books. She was the beloved wife of Miles Leroy (Roy) Dawson and a stay-at-home mother to two daughters. Over the 50+ years she lived in Albuquerque, she spent 40+ years teaching Mission Friends and preschool children at Hoffmantown Baptist Church and traveling around New Mexico training other women to be effective teachers of missions for preschoolers. She served as the state SBC WMU President 1987-1991, served on the SBC National Historical Commission, traveled to Zimbabwe to train preschool teachers, and continued a life of service into her 70s. Johanna was a lifetime member of AAUW. Hospitality was her signature characteristic and there were many, many people (friends and strangers alike) who knew they could stop and stay with her on their way through Albuquerque without any worries that she would be put out. She was quick to take meals to those without family and looked to help wherever she saw a need she could fill. She was generous with what she had and had a profound commitment to and love for her family. Johanna is predeceased by her husband, Miles Leroy Dawson; and her brother, C. Richard Mochow. She is survived by her sister, Sue Jane Elgin; her two daughters, Sandra (Brian) Steely and Denise Johnston; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, September 20, 2020, 5:00 p.m. at Sahuarita Baptist Church, 2875 E Sahuarita Rd, Sahuarita, AZ 85629. Graveside Service will be held at the Santa Fe National Cemetery on September 25, 2020. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to one of these ministries Johanna cared about: New Mexico WMU TTT, bit.ly/NM-TTT (mail: c/o WMU Foundation, 100 Missionary Ridge Birmingham, AL 35242), Sahuarita Baptist Church (PO Box 930, Sahuarita, AZ 85629), or Mekeel Christian Academy (36-38 Sacandaga Road, Scotia, NY 12302). Please visit our online guestbook for Johanna at