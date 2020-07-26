John A. Dooley











John Austin Dooley died July 6, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ramona, and is survived by his son, Joseph and wife Jane, his son, James and wife Debbie, and daughter Drew and wife Debra. He had 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Born in Pennsylvania, he served his country in the Navy during the Korean war where he met his future wife. John moved to New Mexico in 1948 to marry his only love and raise his family. An avid Lobo fan, his humor and kind spirit will be deeply missed.





