John A. MartinezJohn A. Martinez, age 88, passed away at home on Thursday, September 17, 2020, surrounded by his wife and two children after a multiyear-long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.Born Anastacio Martinez in the small village of Vallecitos, NM in 1932 to Juan Geronimo Martinez and Amalia Martinez, he was the second of four children. He attended elementary school in Vallecitos and Questa, middle school in Ojo Caliente, and McCurdy School for high school. He and two of his siblings (Enrique and Carlota) ventured to Indianapolis to attend Indiana Central College (now University of Indianapolis). There he studied biology and was a four-year letterman on the football team, including the undefeated 1953 team that was subsequently inducted into the school's Sports Hall of Fame. Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Army and served a two-year tour of duty. He returned to Indianapolis after discharge and began his lifelong career as a public servant working for the State of Indiana as an Environmental Scientist. It is during this time that he met and married Mildred Applegate, his devoted wife of nearly 60 years. Together, they started a family welcoming daughter, Maria, and then son, Michael J. After residing 26 years in Indiana, John moved the family to Albuquerque, NM where he worked for the State of New Mexico in the Radiation Protection Division for the next 21 years until he retired in 1997. Despite many post-retirement volunteering stints (Meals on Wheels, Department of Senior Affairs, the VA Department of Pharmacy) that kept him busy, John wished he had never retired, preferring the working life and its responsibilities to the retired life.His family and friends will remember him as an ambitious, generous, intelligent, humorous, ornery, and free-thinking man who was devoted to those close to him. Above all, he loved his wife and was enormously gratified of the adults his children became. He was also proud of his home town and of the emphasis his parents placed on the importance of education.He is survived by his wife, Millie Martinez; his daughter, Maria Martinez Scott and her husband, Dr. Larry Scott of Dallas, TX, and their four sons, J. Wyatt Scott, M. Griffin Scott, W. Garrett Scott, and H. Cullen Scott, all of whom John was exceedingly proud of. He is also survived by his son, Dr. Michael J. Martinez and his wife, Wendy Wheeler Martinez of Albuquerque. John has two surviving sisters, Carla Thompson and her husband, Lewis Thompson of Concord, CA, and Yolanda Moreno and her husband, Lorenzo Moreno of Albuquerque. He has two surviving sisters-in-law, Doris Scroggins of Greenwood, IN, and Ann Martinez of Austin, TX. He has 13 surviving nieces and nephews scattered across Texas, California, New Mexico, Indiana, and New Jersey.John will be Interred at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Due to current conditions and restrictions placed on gatherings, a Memorial has been delayed indefinitely. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation to The University of Indianapolis Football Program in memory of John A. Martinez, University Advancement, 1400 East Hanna Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46227. Please visit our online guestbook for John at