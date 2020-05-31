John Allen Caldwell
John Allen Caldwell, age 85, was called home on Monday, May 18, 2020. He was born on June 29,1934 in Oklahoma City, OK, born to Allen Frank and Thelma Ruth Witherspoon-Caldwell. He is survived by his spouse, Jutta Mulcahey-Caldwell; and stepdaughter, Iona Mulcahey; children, Allen Caldwell, Michael Byrnes, and Katherine Byrnes and their families. He is also survived by his sisters and brother, Evelyn Anderson, Anna Lee Overmier (Bill), and Jerry Dear (Marilyn) and their families.

A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd. NE (Social Distancing will be observed).

A special thank you to the Reverend Sylvia Miller-Mutia from St. Mark's Episcopal Church for officiating, Sue Jacobi from the Rio Grande Celtic Festival Board for playing the bagpipes, and FRENCH-University and Sunset Memorial Park for providing care. Please visit our online guestbook for John at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.


Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
