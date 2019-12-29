|
John Andrew Lobato
John Andrew Lobato, 85, was called to his eternal resting place on Thursday, December 19, 2019. He entered this world on Saturday, May 26, 1934 in Monte Vista, CO. John proudly served in the US Navy, he was a barber, foreman and carpenter by trade. John will be greatly missed and was loved by all. A Rosary will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church 7 Church Loop Tome, NM 87060. Interment will follow at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for John at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 29, 2019