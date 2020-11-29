1/1
John Beck
John Vincent Beck



On Sunday, November 8, 2020, John Vincent Beck, passed away. He was survived by his five children (David, Bill, Debbie, Sam and Jon), eleven grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren with another on the way.

John was born on July 14, 1931 in Fremont, OH to Franklin and Eula, who both preceded him in death. On August 2nd, 1952, he married Joanne who preceded him in death.

John had a passion for Christ centered ministry and missionary work (I believe his favorite missionary work was with the Navajo's). He was known for his ability to fix almost anything, his love of family, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He was a mechanical engineer, a pastor, a missionary, and retired from Hosanna-Faith comes by hearing in ABQ.

John's brother Orville and step-brother Mike proceeded him in death. He is survived by his three sisters, Susie, Cindy and half-sister Nancy; and many nieces and nephews.

John will be laid to rest at Terrace Grove Cemetery in Belen N.M. next to his beloved wife, on December 11, 2020. Because of Covid restrictions we are limiting grave site mourners to family only. We will have a virtual service that morning at 9:30 a.m. thanks to Reverend Paul Sankey. See the service on "Bosque First AoG Church Facebook page".

The family wishes to thank Riverside Funeral Home, Los Lunas for the care in Johns final preparations; and to Terrace Grove Cemetery Belen, for all they have done and will do for Johns burial next to his beloved wife Joanne.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Riverside Funeral Home of Los Lunas
820 Main St. NE
Los Lunas, NM 87031
