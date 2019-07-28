Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Brian Trambley. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne Albuquerque , NM 87109 (505)-821-0010 Send Flowers Obituary

John Brian Trambley







J. Brian



Trambley passed away on July 23, 2019 after an



extended illness. Brian was born on September 16, 1939 to O.K. and Eva Trambley in Bottineau, North Dakota where he was raised and graduated from high school in 1957. One of his many interests during his teen years was operating a ham radio. He received his BS and MS degrees in electrical engineering at NDSU in Fargo, North Dakota. He was a member of Sigma Phi Delta. Tau Beta Pi, Eta Kappa Nu and was the editor of the ND State Engineer. He joined Collins Radio Company in Cedar Rapids, Iowa as a design engineer working on the radio communication system for the Apollo Space Program. He met his future wife, Donna, in Cedar Rapids where they were married in June 1965. In the fall of 1964 Brian joined the faculty of Iowa Sate University while working on his Ph.D in Adminstration of Higher Education which he received in 1969. While in Ames his son, John, and daughter, Jennifer, joined the family. Brian was named Dean of the Clarinda campus of Iowa Western Community College in June 1969. After a few years Brian moved his family to Des Moines, Iowa to enter the personnel consulting profession, eventually opening his own firm, The Recruiter, Inc.. In the fall of 1988 he relocated his business and family to Albuquerque to fulfill a dream of living in the Southwest so he could more easily pursue his passions of skiing and golfing. During his career Brian was president of both the Iowa and New Mexico Personnel Consul-



tants associa-



tions. He was active in Lions, Rotary, Boy Scouts, and various Catholic church organizations. Brian also enjoyed travel, dancing, theater and dining out



with friends and family. Brian



was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Garber Trambley; and a nephew, David Jon



Sywassink. He is survived by his wife, Donna; son, Rev. John B. Trambley; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Kevin Van Wiel. Other survivors include his sisters, Virginia Eggert Theriault and husband Roger and Fran Cordova and husband Gil; brother-in-law, David



Sywassink and wife Mary; sister-in-law, Jacqlyn Johnson; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Tuesday, July 30th at Risen Savior Catholic Community, 7701 Wyoming Blvd NE, ABQ, NM. Rosary will be at 9:00 AM followed by the funeral Mass. A reception will follow in the church hall. Internment will be at Gate of Heaven. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Parkinson Disease Association, PO Box 97216, Washington, DC 20090-7216 or Catholic Charities, 2010 Bridge Blvd SW, ABQ, NM 87105 or the . The family deeply appreciates all of the compassion and care given to Brian over the years by the staffs of Beehive Homes, The Village of Alameda, Kindred Hospice and especially by Irene and Betty. Funeral arrangements are being provided by Daniels Family Funeral Services. Please visit the online guest book at



www.danielsfuneral.com



John Brian TrambleyJ. BrianTrambley passed away on July 23, 2019 after anextended illness. Brian was born on September 16, 1939 to O.K. and Eva Trambley in Bottineau, North Dakota where he was raised and graduated from high school in 1957. One of his many interests during his teen years was operating a ham radio. He received his BS and MS degrees in electrical engineering at NDSU in Fargo, North Dakota. He was a member of Sigma Phi Delta. Tau Beta Pi, Eta Kappa Nu and was the editor of the ND State Engineer. He joined Collins Radio Company in Cedar Rapids, Iowa as a design engineer working on the radio communication system for the Apollo Space Program. He met his future wife, Donna, in Cedar Rapids where they were married in June 1965. In the fall of 1964 Brian joined the faculty of Iowa Sate University while working on his Ph.D in Adminstration of Higher Education which he received in 1969. While in Ames his son, John, and daughter, Jennifer, joined the family. Brian was named Dean of the Clarinda campus of Iowa Western Community College in June 1969. After a few years Brian moved his family to Des Moines, Iowa to enter the personnel consulting profession, eventually opening his own firm, The Recruiter, Inc.. In the fall of 1988 he relocated his business and family to Albuquerque to fulfill a dream of living in the Southwest so he could more easily pursue his passions of skiing and golfing. During his career Brian was president of both the Iowa and New Mexico Personnel Consul-tants associa-tions. He was active in Lions, Rotary, Boy Scouts, and various Catholic church organizations. Brian also enjoyed travel, dancing, theater and dining outwith friends and family. Brianwas predeceased by his parents; his brother, Garber Trambley; and a nephew, David JonSywassink. He is survived by his wife, Donna; son, Rev. John B. Trambley; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Kevin Van Wiel. Other survivors include his sisters, Virginia Eggert Theriault and husband Roger and Fran Cordova and husband Gil; brother-in-law, DavidSywassink and wife Mary; sister-in-law, Jacqlyn Johnson; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Tuesday, July 30th at Risen Savior Catholic Community, 7701 Wyoming Blvd NE, ABQ, NM. Rosary will be at 9:00 AM followed by the funeral Mass. A reception will follow in the church hall. Internment will be at Gate of Heaven. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Parkinson Disease Association, PO Box 97216, Washington, DC 20090-7216 or Catholic Charities, 2010 Bridge Blvd SW, ABQ, NM 87105 or the . The family deeply appreciates all of the compassion and care given to Brian over the years by the staffs of Beehive Homes, The Village of Alameda, Kindred Hospice and especially by Irene and Betty. Funeral arrangements are being provided by Daniels Family Funeral Services. Please visit the online guest book at Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close