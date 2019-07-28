John Brian Trambley
J. Brian
Trambley passed away on July 23, 2019 after an
extended illness. Brian was born on September 16, 1939 to O.K. and Eva Trambley in Bottineau, North Dakota where he was raised and graduated from high school in 1957. One of his many interests during his teen years was operating a ham radio. He received his BS and MS degrees in electrical engineering at NDSU in Fargo, North Dakota. He was a member of Sigma Phi Delta. Tau Beta Pi, Eta Kappa Nu and was the editor of the ND State Engineer. He joined Collins Radio Company in Cedar Rapids, Iowa as a design engineer working on the radio communication system for the Apollo Space Program. He met his future wife, Donna, in Cedar Rapids where they were married in June 1965. In the fall of 1964 Brian joined the faculty of Iowa Sate University while working on his Ph.D in Adminstration of Higher Education which he received in 1969. While in Ames his son, John, and daughter, Jennifer, joined the family. Brian was named Dean of the Clarinda campus of Iowa Western Community College in June 1969. After a few years Brian moved his family to Des Moines, Iowa to enter the personnel consulting profession, eventually opening his own firm, The Recruiter, Inc.. In the fall of 1988 he relocated his business and family to Albuquerque to fulfill a dream of living in the Southwest so he could more easily pursue his passions of skiing and golfing. During his career Brian was president of both the Iowa and New Mexico Personnel Consul-
tants associa-
tions. He was active in Lions, Rotary, Boy Scouts, and various Catholic church organizations. Brian also enjoyed travel, dancing, theater and dining out
with friends and family. Brian
was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Garber Trambley; and a nephew, David Jon
Sywassink. He is survived by his wife, Donna; son, Rev. John B. Trambley; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Kevin Van Wiel. Other survivors include his sisters, Virginia Eggert Theriault and husband Roger and Fran Cordova and husband Gil; brother-in-law, David
Sywassink and wife Mary; sister-in-law, Jacqlyn Johnson; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Tuesday, July 30th at Risen Savior Catholic Community, 7701 Wyoming Blvd NE, ABQ, NM. Rosary will be at 9:00 AM followed by the funeral Mass. A reception will follow in the church hall. Internment will be at Gate of Heaven. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Parkinson Disease Association, PO Box 97216, Washington, DC 20090-7216 or Catholic Charities, 2010 Bridge Blvd SW, ABQ, NM 87105 or the . The family deeply appreciates all of the compassion and care given to Brian over the years by the staffs of Beehive Homes, The Village of Alameda, Kindred Hospice and especially by Irene and Betty. Funeral arrangements are being provided by Daniels Family Funeral Services. Please visit the online guest book at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 28, 2019