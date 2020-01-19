Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John C. Keller Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. John C. Keller, Jr. left this world on October 31, 2019 after a long and courageous battle against cancer.



He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jennifer, and three beautiful daughters; Karolyn Mau, Cori Carley and Kristina Keller, who collectively blessed him with seven fabulous grandchildren.



He practiced dentistry in Albuquerque for 47 years after active duty in the Army and then Army Reserves. He was a proud graduate of New Mexico Military Institute.



He enjoyed his dental practice more than any other pursuits in life. He was sad about his cancer diagnosis but was devastated when he knew he needed to give up his dental practice. His patients were so very important to him-he loved being their dentist and their friend. He was so pleased that GS Dental agreed to continue their care.



Few people know he was a third generation dentist. He, his father and his future father-in-law all graduated from Baylor Dental College and his grandfather from Louisville College of Dentistry.



John loved his God and his family and will be deeply missed.



