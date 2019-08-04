|
|
John "Johnny" Carrillo
John "Johnny"
Carrillo, 72,
beloved father;
grandfather;
brother; and
friend was called to his eternal resting place on Sunday, July 28,
2019. He entered this world on Saturday, November 30, 1946, in Los Angeles, CA,
born to Nick and Louisa Carrillo. He is survived by his daughter, Rosalinda
"Rosebud" Espinoza;
grandson, Joshua Carrillo-
Hernandez; sisters, Frances Carrillo, Mary Ann Tenney, Jeanette Carrillo; brothers, Nick Carrillo JR, Ray Carrillo, Joseph
Carrillo; and cousin, Adan
Carriaga. A visitation will be held on Thursday,
August 8, 2019 at 5:00 p.m.
followed by a Rosary at
6:00 p.m. at FRENCH-
University.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at San Felipe De Neri Parish, 2005 N Plaza St NW. Interment will take place at Santa Fe National Cemetery on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 9:45 a.m. Please visit our online guestbook for John at
www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 4, 2019