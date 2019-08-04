Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
John Carrillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Carrillo

John Carrillo Obituary
John "Johnny" Carrillo



John "Johnny"

Carrillo, 72,

beloved father;

grandfather;

brother; and

friend was called to his eternal resting place on Sunday, July 28,

2019. He entered this world on Saturday, November 30, 1946, in Los Angeles, CA,

born to Nick and Louisa Carrillo. He is survived by his daughter, Rosalinda

"Rosebud" Espinoza;

grandson, Joshua Carrillo-

Hernandez; sisters, Frances Carrillo, Mary Ann Tenney, Jeanette Carrillo; brothers, Nick Carrillo JR, Ray Carrillo, Joseph

Carrillo; and cousin, Adan

Carriaga. A visitation will be held on Thursday,

August 8, 2019 at 5:00 p.m.

followed by a Rosary at

6:00 p.m. at FRENCH-

University.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at San Felipe De Neri Parish, 2005 N Plaza St NW. Interment will take place at Santa Fe National Cemetery on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 9:45 a.m. Please visit our online guestbook for John at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
