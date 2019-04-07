John Charles Pedersen
John Charles Pedersen, age 91, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 601 Montano Rd. NW, Albuquerque, NM. To read his full obituary, please visit our online guestbook for Charles at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 7, 2019