John Chester

John L. Chester







John L. Chester, age 78, passed away unexpectedly on October 10, 2020 in the University of New Mexico Medical Hospital, Albuquerque. He was the son of the late Dr. William and Ella Haywood Chester and is survived by siblings W. Patrick and Catherine Chester Dingell (Tom) and nephews Tom, Bill (Kara) and Chris (Jessa) Dingell.



John was born and raised in Detroit and was a graduate of Notre Dame. John spent his professional life in Chicago. Prior to moving to Albuquerque, he retired as telecommunications director of the Chicago airports.



He was a docent at the Albuquerque Art Museum and served on the boards of the Wheels Museum, Equality New Mexico PAC and the National New Deal Preservation Association.



Memorials to John may be sent to the Albuquerque Museum Foundation at PO Box 7006, Albuquerque, NM 87194. His life will be celebrated when the restrictions imposed by the current health crisis are relaxed. It would be most helpful if those wishing to attend. John's memorial celebration forward their names and email addresses to Tomlaugh@comcast.net.





