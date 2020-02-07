John Clarence Ubl (1926 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Clarence Ubl.
Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel
4310 Sara Road SE
Rio Rancho, NM
87124
(505)-892-9920
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:00 AM
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel
4310 Sara Road SE
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel
4310 Sara Road SE
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
View Map
Committal
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
12:45 PM
Santa Fe National Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

John Clarence Ubl



January 13, 1926-

February 1,

2020. A longtime resident of Corrales, NM, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 94 with his family around him. He was born in New Ulm, MN, to a large farm family, the middle child of nine children.

Clarence was a U.S. Army Paratrooper with the 11th Airborne div in World War II stationed in the Pacific where he was wounded and received two Bronze Stars and the Purple Heart medal. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lee Ubl; daughter, Sandra McKee (Bruce); son, Jon Ubl; four granddaughters, Jennifer Ubl, Heather, Shauna McKee and Kelsey (McKee) Waldo as well as two sisters, Pauline Raith and Kathy Zenman; one brother, Marlowe Ubl. A viewing will be held at 9:00 am with a service to follow at 10:00 am on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Daniels Family Funeral Services -Sara Rd. Chapel, 4310 Sara Rd. SE. A Committal service with Military Honors will take place at 12:45 pm at Santa Fe National Cemetery. To view information or leave a condolence please visit

www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.