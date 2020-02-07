John Clarence Ubl
January 13, 1926-
February 1,
2020. A longtime resident of Corrales, NM, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 94 with his family around him. He was born in New Ulm, MN, to a large farm family, the middle child of nine children.
Clarence was a U.S. Army Paratrooper with the 11th Airborne div in World War II stationed in the Pacific where he was wounded and received two Bronze Stars and the Purple Heart medal. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lee Ubl; daughter, Sandra McKee (Bruce); son, Jon Ubl; four granddaughters, Jennifer Ubl, Heather, Shauna McKee and Kelsey (McKee) Waldo as well as two sisters, Pauline Raith and Kathy Zenman; one brother, Marlowe Ubl. A viewing will be held at 9:00 am with a service to follow at 10:00 am on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Daniels Family Funeral Services -Sara Rd. Chapel, 4310 Sara Rd. SE. A Committal service with Military Honors will take place at 12:45 pm at Santa Fe National Cemetery. To view information or leave a condolence please visit
www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020