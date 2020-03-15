John D. Losee
January 8, 1937-March 11, 2020
John left his earthly home on 3/11/2020 after a brave
battle with a lung condition.
Born in Hollywood, CA, the Losee's relocated to New Mexico in 1988. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda, daughters Katrina and Laura and two grandchildren Miranda and Dylon. John loved, golf, cooking, his dogs, jazz, and the beach. He will be remembered with love and a smile.
There will be no local service for John.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 15, 2020