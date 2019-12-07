|
John (Jack) Adamson Deveneau
John (Jack) Adamson Deveneau, age 92, one of the founding fathers of youth soccer in New Mexico, youth soccer coach, Navy veteran during WWII, Army veteran during the Korean War, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Jack was born in Rockville Center, Long Island, NY. He moved from Connecticut to New Mexico in 1954, and except for work assignments in Romulus, NY, Livermore, CA, and Los Alamos, NM, he lived and worked in Albuquerque. Jack was a veteran of the U.S. Navy in WWII and the U.S. Army ORC from 1950 to 1953, during the Korean War. After earning his bachelor's degree from the University of Albuquerque in 1966, his major employment was in the purchasing field.
As one of the founders of the NM Youth Soccer Assn. in 1972, he was the principle contact with the U.S. Soccer Federation, U.S. Youth Soccer Division, which led to the recognition of the NMYSA by the USYSA in April 1975. He also coached youth soccer teams, primarily during the 1970's. His main interests were in military history of the U.S. Civil War and WWI, the music of the big bands, and family genealogy.
Jack is survived by his wife of 67 years, Martha; his children, Lloyd, Susan, Clark and his wife Lori; his granddaughter, Chelsea and her husband Sean; and two great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Please visit our online guestbook for Jack at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019