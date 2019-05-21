John E. Feavearyear
John Feavearyear was
born in London, England on December 28, 1933 and died in Albuquerque, New Mexico on May 14, 2019,
after a short battle with
cancer. He and his wife
Faye Rafferty moved to
Albuquerque in 2018.
He is pre-deceased by his father, Sir Albert E.
Feavearyear, April 1953 and his mother Lady Ruby L. Feavearyear, March
1978 and is survived by his wife and partner of 33 years Katherine Faye Rafferty, his first wife Kate E W Feavearyear and his four children, Sara, Susan, Simon and David and their families.
John was educated in England earning an MA from Trinity College, Cambridge and pursued a career in electrical systems engineering. He and first wife Kate emigrated to Montreal, Canada in November 1957 where he worked on developing Doppler Radar technology. Their two
daughters were born in
Montreal.
In November 1959 they emigrated to the USA and moved to Long Island, NY where John had a job as a Radar Systems Engineer. He worked on avionics systems for FAA test aircraft and then became in charge of the signal processing system for the Space Detection on Track Radar and Eglin, AFB, FL. He became a citizen in April 1965 and in November moved to Owego, NY with his wife, two daughters and new son, Simon to take a job with IBM Federal Systems Division as an Avionics Systems Engineers. His career developed and he
became Director of Engineering and many military programs including 10
years living in England with
Faye to develop a large Avionics system for the UK ministry of defense. He retired from IBM and then Lockheed-Martin in April 2003.
Sara Feavearyear and her husband David Goga have two sons Adam and Andrew Goga and live in Myrtle Beach SC. Susan lives with her partner Jose Griego, has no children and lives in Albuquerque, NM. Simon and his ex-wife Yvonne Feavearyear
have Amber Feavearyear-Calhoun who lives with her husband Jason in Taos,
NM. Simon's partner is
Stephanie Foy and they
live in Dixon, NM. David has two daughters
Elizabeth and Emily
Feavearyear from a previous marriage who live
in Groton, NY. David with
his partner Jennifer
Whitaker have Charlotte Feavearyear and her two daughters Maiya and Amber VanAlstine and they live in Ithaca, NY.
John and his family would like to thank all the health care providers at Lovelace Hospital who supported him through this difficult time.
Donations may be made to the Albuquerque First Unitarian church, 3701 Carlisle Blvd NE Albuquerque, New Mexico in his name.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 21, 2019