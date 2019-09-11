|
John E. Lucero
John E. Lucero, age 60, beloved husband, father, son, coach and friend, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. John was known to be an avid sports fan and an enthusiastic cyclist. He coached youth sports, including soccer and basketball, for more than twenty years and was a positive influence in the lives of the young men and women he coached. John made his career as a Training and Compliance Specialist with the Cintas Corporation where he worked for twenty years. John was a resident of New Mexico for most of his life. He lived in his Los Ranchos casita for many years and moved to Rio Rancho in 2018, where he shared a home with his loving wife.
John is survived by his beloved wife, Shannon Otteson Lucero of Rio Rancho; his children, Tana, Audra, LeRoy, Alex, and Christian; and eight grandchildren. He also leaves his mother, Ramona; his brothers and sisters; and many dear friends, all of whom he loved dearly and who touched his life.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at FRENCH-Rio Rancho. A Memorial Service will follow. Memorial contributions in John's honor may be made to the UNM Cancer Center https://www.unmfund.org/fund-category/unm-cancer-center/ Please visit our online guestbook for John at
www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 11, 2019