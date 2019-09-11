Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Rio Rancho
1275 Unser Blvd NE
Rio Rancho, NM 87144
505-338-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for John Lucero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John E. Lucero

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John E. Lucero Obituary
John E. Lucero



John E. Lucero, age 60, beloved husband, father, son, coach and friend, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. John was known to be an avid sports fan and an enthusiastic cyclist. He coached youth sports, including soccer and basketball, for more than twenty years and was a positive influence in the lives of the young men and women he coached. John made his career as a Training and Compliance Specialist with the Cintas Corporation where he worked for twenty years. John was a resident of New Mexico for most of his life. He lived in his Los Ranchos casita for many years and moved to Rio Rancho in 2018, where he shared a home with his loving wife.

John is survived by his beloved wife, Shannon Otteson Lucero of Rio Rancho; his children, Tana, Audra, LeRoy, Alex, and Christian; and eight grandchildren. He also leaves his mother, Ramona; his brothers and sisters; and many dear friends, all of whom he loved dearly and who touched his life.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at FRENCH-Rio Rancho. A Memorial Service will follow. Memorial contributions in John's honor may be made to the UNM Cancer Center https://www.unmfund.org/fund-category/unm-cancer-center/ Please visit our online guestbook for John at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Rio Rancho
Download Now