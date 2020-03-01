Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Edward Liljestrand Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Edward Liljestrand, Jr.







Dr. John Edward Liljestrand Jr., was born on July 6th, 1966 in Wichita, Kansas. He passed away on February 16, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones at his home in Fairfax, VA. He died at the age of 53 after a year-long battle with a rare form of lung cancer.



John grew up in Oklahoma City. During his youth, he became a skilled pianist, artist, science/math student, and band member. To make extra money, John mowed yards and painted houses during high school. After graduating as valedictorian, he received a presidential scholarship and attended Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. John earned a BA in chemistry with minors in math, biology, and physics. Newly married to his wife Vera, John attended the College of Medicine at the University of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City and completed his residency in Family Practice at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona. In 1995, John joined Kaseman Family Practice in Albuquerque, New Mexico. In 2006, John was chosen by his fellow physicians as "Top Doc" in his field by Albuquerque, The Magazine. Being a family practice doctor was not just a job, it was an inspired calling. He absolutely loved getting to know his patients and considered many to be his friends. In addition to family practice, John was a certified Palliative and Hospice doctor, assisting so many through the most difficult of times. In 2018, John relocated to Fairfax, Virginia and joined Inova Medical Group, where he continued to see patients until very recently.



John was a man of immense energy, varied interests, and a vibrant sense of humor. With some help, he built the family's adobe home in Tijeras, New Mexico. He was a Cub Scout leader for many years and enjoyed hiking with his family. John was on the Board of Directors for Ballet Repertory Theatre of New Mexico from 2004-2018, acting as president for many of those years and as house manager for ballet performances at the KiMo Theatre. John maintained a ceaseless search for knowledge and enjoyed debate with anyone who was willing. He was especially fascinated with the workings of the human mind, reading countless books on the subject over his lifetime. John strove to live boldly, care for others with compassion, and always look for fun.



Dr. Liljestrand is survived by his parents, John and Suzie Liljestrand, his former wife, Vera Liljestrand, his four dearly loved children, Katherine (husband Ricardo), Isaiah, Isabel, and Nicholas, his closest friend, Daniella Salazar, and her children whom he also loved deeply, Anthony, Marissa, and Jayden.



His family will be holding a memorial service in Albuquerque, NM in the upcoming months, date TBA.



Memorial donations may be made to the "Children of John Liljestrand Jr. Education Memorial Fund" at Wells Fargo, Ballet Repertory Theatre of New Mexico (BRTNM), the Grand Canyon Conservancy, Ocean Conservancy, or to the scholarship established by his parents at Benedictine College, the "Dr. John E. Liljestrand, Jr. Scholarship".



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 1, 2020

