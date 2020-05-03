John Edward Mueller







On Sunday, April 26, 2020, John



Edward Mueller, loving father of five children, passed away at the age of 65 in Albuquerque, NM. John was born in Los



Angeles, CA and was a machinist by trade for over 40 years. He was intelligent and always had a great sense of humor. He married the love of his life and best friend Shari Lynn Furman who they together raised their blended families. John had a passion for



hotrods and loved spending time with his immediate family and grandkids. John was preceded in death by his wife Shari Lin Mueller. He is survived by his five children Brian Mueller, Lori Mueller, Billy Mueller, Corina Northway & Kyle Mueller and 9 grandchildren along with his daughter-in-laws Kathleen & Ivy.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store