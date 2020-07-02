John F. Boehler
John Frederick Boehler, age 93, passed away at his home in Albuquerque on Thursday, 25 June 2020. One of 10 children, John was born in Urich, MO to Fred and Mary (Gieselman) Boehler, and grew up farming.
After four years in the USAF, the majority of John's civilian employment took place at Kirtland Air Force Base in the civil service as the shop foreman for the base's telephone system. After retirement, John stayed active at his church, Risen Savior, and working as a volunteer at the Rio Grande Nature Center, where he enjoyed teaching children about plants and wildlife.
On 27 September 1958, John married Emilia Castillo from Los Lunas, NM. They were married for 55 years. He is survived by his daughter Mary Ann Boehler, daughter Patricia (Racey) Maestas, son Charles (Diane) Boehler, and son Richard (Michelle) Boehler and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and all nine siblings.
John's greatest joy in life was spending time with his large family. Many of his days were filled helping a family member, friend, or neighbor. John Boehler's enduring legacy is one of caring, compassion, and service to others.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Risen Savior Catholic Church in Albuquerque on 3 July 2020 at 10:30 am. Go to www.directfuneralservicesabq.com
for full obituary and funeral details.