1/1
John F. Boehler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John F. Boehler



John Frederick Boehler, age 93, passed away at his home in Albuquerque on Thursday, 25 June 2020. One of 10 children, John was born in Urich, MO to Fred and Mary (Gieselman) Boehler, and grew up farming.

After four years in the USAF, the majority of John's civilian employment took place at Kirtland Air Force Base in the civil service as the shop foreman for the base's telephone system. After retirement, John stayed active at his church, Risen Savior, and working as a volunteer at the Rio Grande Nature Center, where he enjoyed teaching children about plants and wildlife.

On 27 September 1958, John married Emilia Castillo from Los Lunas, NM. They were married for 55 years. He is survived by his daughter Mary Ann Boehler, daughter Patricia (Racey) Maestas, son Charles (Diane) Boehler, and son Richard (Michelle) Boehler and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and all nine siblings.

John's greatest joy in life was spending time with his large family. Many of his days were filled helping a family member, friend, or neighbor. John Boehler's enduring legacy is one of caring, compassion, and service to others.

A Funeral Mass will be held at Risen Savior Catholic Church in Albuquerque on 3 July 2020 at 10:30 am. Go to

www.directfuneralservicesabq.com for full obituary and funeral details.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Risen Savior Catholic Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved