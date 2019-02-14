Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John F. Crawford. View Sign

John Franklin Crawford, age 78 (6/5/40) passed away January 1,2019, after months of declining health. He was an intelligent, kind, and passionate man who will be remembered as an integral part of the Southwest literary community. He taught in the UNM English Department, and supported writers through his publishing company, West End Press, which he founded in 1970 in NYC while a grad student at Columbia. It provided an audience for progressive works by minorities, women and working-class poets and writers. Preceded in death by his wife of 25 years, Patricia Clark Smith, and step-son, Caleb Smith, he is survived by step-son, Joshua B.Smith (Paula), an extended family and friends. He wanted to be remembered by support of West End writers, whose books are distributed by UNM Press. He was loved and will be missed. Celebration of Life plans pending.



