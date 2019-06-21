John F. Flemming Jr.

John F. (Henry) Flemming, Jr.



John F. (Henry)

Flemming, Jr.

Born November 21, 1945 to John and Nora and

raised in St.

Louis, MO.

Henry developed a lifetime love of pizza and drag

racing before

joining the US

Air Force and

serving in the

Philippines, Vietnam, and Germany. He traveled the world and made lifelong friendships. After the service he worked for Los Alamos National Laboratory as a Telecommunications Group Leader at NIE-TS and as Radio Shop Team Leader. He received an MBA degree from the College of Santa Fe and was awarded two medals from the US Air Force: The Air Force Commendation and Bronze Star from Vietnam. He retired from LANL after 38 years. A longtime resident of Los Alamos and White Rock he passed away at home June 10, 2019 at age 73.

Henry is survived by his wife of 33 years Barbara, his daughter

Daniela Kerrigan and husband Bill and their three children Sawyer, Riley, and Helen of Portland, OR, his son Ryan and wife Alyson of

Hope, ME, son

David and wife

Rachel of Denver, CO, and his brother Ed and sister-in-law Chung Cha of St. Louis, MO.

Henry was a generous, funny and loyal gentleman who will be missed and never forgotten. There will be a Celebration of Life Potluck on August 10th, 2-8pm at the Trinity on the Hill Church in Los Alamos. Also see Legacy.com.

The family would like to thank PCM (Professional Case Management) Managers, Nurses, LPNs, LNAs and Home Health Care

Assistants, Los Alamos

Visiting Nurses, Hospice,

Sombrillo and Aspen Ridge for the wonderful loving care Henry received.

Thank you and Bless You.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from June 21 to June 23, 2019
