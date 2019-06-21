Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John F. Flemming Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John F. (Henry) Flemming, Jr.







John F. (Henry)



Flemming, Jr.



Born November 21, 1945 to John and Nora and



raised in St.



Louis, MO.



Henry developed a lifetime love of pizza and drag



racing before



joining the US



Air Force and



serving in the



Philippines, Vietnam, and Germany. He traveled the world and made lifelong friendships. After the service he worked for Los Alamos National Laboratory as a Telecommunications Group Leader at NIE-TS and as Radio Shop Team Leader. He received an MBA degree from the College of Santa Fe and was awarded two medals from the US Air Force: The Air Force Commendation and Bronze Star from Vietnam. He retired from LANL after 38 years. A longtime resident of Los Alamos and White Rock he passed away at home June 10, 2019 at age 73.



Henry is survived by his wife of 33 years Barbara, his daughter



Daniela Kerrigan and husband Bill and their three children Sawyer, Riley, and Helen of Portland, OR, his son Ryan and wife Alyson of



Hope, ME, son



David and wife



Rachel of Denver, CO, and his brother Ed and sister-in-law Chung Cha of St. Louis, MO.



Henry was a generous, funny and loyal gentleman who will be missed and never forgotten. There will be a Celebration of Life Potluck on August 10th, 2-8pm at the Trinity on the Hill Church in Los Alamos. Also see



The family would like to thank PCM (Professional Case Management) Managers, Nurses, LPNs, LNAs and Home Health Care



Assistants, Los Alamos



Visiting Nurses, Hospice,



Sombrillo and Aspen Ridge for the wonderful loving care Henry received.



Thank you and Bless You.



John F. (Henry) Flemming, Jr.John F. (Henry)Flemming, Jr.Born November 21, 1945 to John and Nora andraised in St.Louis, MO.Henry developed a lifetime love of pizza and dragracing beforejoining the USAir Force andserving in thePhilippines, Vietnam, and Germany. He traveled the world and made lifelong friendships. After the service he worked for Los Alamos National Laboratory as a Telecommunications Group Leader at NIE-TS and as Radio Shop Team Leader. He received an MBA degree from the College of Santa Fe and was awarded two medals from the US Air Force: The Air Force Commendation and Bronze Star from Vietnam. He retired from LANL after 38 years. A longtime resident of Los Alamos and White Rock he passed away at home June 10, 2019 at age 73.Henry is survived by his wife of 33 years Barbara, his daughterDaniela Kerrigan and husband Bill and their three children Sawyer, Riley, and Helen of Portland, OR, his son Ryan and wife Alyson ofHope, ME, sonDavid and wifeRachel of Denver, CO, and his brother Ed and sister-in-law Chung Cha of St. Louis, MO.Henry was a generous, funny and loyal gentleman who will be missed and never forgotten. There will be a Celebration of Life Potluck on August 10th, 2-8pm at the Trinity on the Hill Church in Los Alamos. Also see Legacy.com The family would like to thank PCM (Professional Case Management) Managers, Nurses, LPNs, LNAs and Home Health CareAssistants, Los AlamosVisiting Nurses, Hospice,Sombrillo and Aspen Ridge for the wonderful loving care Henry received.Thank you and Bless You. Published in Albuquerque Journal from June 21 to June 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close