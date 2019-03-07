John Floyd Sikkens
John Floyd
Sikkens, passed
away on Monday morning, March
4, 2019, surrounded by family and
friends after a six-month battle with cancer. John loved his family above all things. He was smart
and funny with a well-known sharp and quick sense of humor.
John appreciated the beauty and genius of things written cleverly, of things manufactured exquisitely, and things created simply for beauty's sake. John was a talented writer, an avid reader, and a musician who played a mean harmonica.
John worked at Sandia National Laboratories as an analyst, and before that, he worked at the Heart Hospital of New Mexico, InLight Solutions, COBE Laboratories, and Gerry Baby Products.
John was preceded in death by his
father and
mother, Maurice
Sikkens and Eula Sikkens. He
leaves behind
his loving son,
Walker Sikkens;
Walker's mother, Jeanne Marie
Reid (Roxroy
Reid); his
beloved sister,
Joan Sikkens, and many
friends and colleagues.
Without even knowing it, John touched the lives of many people, far and wide.
John chose to have a
natural burial at La Puerca Natural Burial Ground in Belen, NM, near the beautiful Manzano Mountains.
His service will be held at 11:00a.m. on Friday, March 8th, 2019. Please join us for a casual outdoor celebration of John's life.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 7, 2019