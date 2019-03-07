Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Floyd Sikkens. View Sign

John Floyd Sikkens







John Floyd



Sikkens, passed



away on Monday morning, March



4, 2019, surrounded by family and



friends after a six-month battle with cancer. John loved his family above all things. He was smart



and funny with a well-known sharp and quick sense of humor.



John appreciated the beauty and genius of things written cleverly, of things manufactured exquisitely, and things created simply for beauty's sake. John was a talented writer, an avid reader, and a musician who played a mean harmonica.



John worked at Sandia National Laboratories as an analyst, and before that, he worked at the Heart Hospital of New Mexico, InLight Solutions, COBE Laboratories, and Gerry Baby Products.



John was preceded in death by his



father and



mother, Maurice



Sikkens and Eula Sikkens. He



leaves behind



his loving son,



Walker Sikkens;



Walker's mother, Jeanne Marie



Reid (Roxroy



Reid); his



beloved sister,



Joan Sikkens, and many



friends and colleagues.



Without even knowing it, John touched the lives of many people, far and wide.



John chose to have a



natural burial at La Puerca Natural Burial Ground in Belen, NM, near the beautiful Manzano Mountains.



His service will be held at 11:00a.m. on Friday, March 8th, 2019. Please join us for a casual outdoor celebration of John's life.



