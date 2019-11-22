Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Frederick Wagner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Frederick Wagner















It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of John F. Wagner. He passed away peacefully, in his sleep, at home on October 27th, 2019 at the age of 61. He is



survived by his beloved wife Sylvia Wagner, his darling daughter Molly Wagner, and sister Karen Wagner Freese. He is preceded by his parents Rodger and



Margaret Wagner.



John Wagner was born January 31st, 1958 in a



Military Jeep on his way to a military hospital in Japan.



John's Memorial will be held at Montgomery Park, west of the Tennis courts, 5500 Ponderosa Ave. Nov. 23, 2019 at 3 p.m. There will also be a live Facebook cast on Molly Wagners page for those who can't attend.



Rest in peace John.



Fortitudine



(strength) & Ohana (family)



