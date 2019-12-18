John Fredric Blackley







Captain John Fredric Blackley, USA, Ret., Radiologist, Nuclear Medicine specialist, past President of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), Fellow of the American College of Radiology, and pioneer of diagnostic medical technology, passed away peacefully on Sunday evening surrounded by his adoring family. Dr. Blackley was born in 1937 in Ottowa, IL, and attended the University of Colorado School of Medicine. He served in a nuclear missile battalion in Europe during the Cold War, returning to New Mexico in 1968 to start a family with his wife Alice Ann Lehman, where he became chairman of the Department of radiology and an Administrator at Lovelace Medical Center in Albuquerque. He is survived by his daughter Amanda and her husband John Redmann of New Orleans, his son Seamus Blackley, his sister Nancy Doebele, and six lucky grandchildren. Plenus annis abiit, plenus honoribus.



