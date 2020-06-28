John G. Cde Baca







John G. Cde Baca a resident of Albuquerque passed away on June 8, 2020. Born in Las Vegas, NM on August 9, 1947 to Gilbert & Rose CdeBaca. His Father Gilbert and His sister Lucille preceded him in death. His Mother Rose, sister Luana (Mike) Mikus, Brother Paul, Nieces Cindy Jernigan, Angelina & Alea CdeBaca, and Nephew Robert Kueffer Jr., survive him. also cousin Louise CdeBaca who was his best friend and partner in crime. In addition, his long time friend John McDonald and Great Nieces & nephews.



John graduated from Highlands University with a degree in History and Political Science. After graduation, he joined the Navy where he served aboard the USS Constellation as a Quartermaster and Petty Officer during the Viet Nam war After his tour of duty, John lived in Oxaca Mexico for about 6 months, he returned and worked as a social counselor at the NM State Hospital In Las Vegas, the Legislative Finance Committee in Santa Fe, and finally in the Inspector Generals Office Fraud department. John was an avid reader, especially those long dry ancient history and World Was II books. He traveled extensively to Europe and other countries. He enjoyed his family and friends and enjoyed a good party. Per John's request, there will be no services and private internment will be at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store