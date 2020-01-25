John G. Fleming

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John G. Fleming.
Obituary
Send Flowers

John G. Fleming

1932 â€" 2019



John died at home on Christmas Eve, surrounded by loved ones. He was predeceased by his siblings Margaret, Joanne and Ross. He is survived by his sister Barbara Fleming, his children Karen and Jan (Vancouver), John (Toronto) and Suzanne (New York), and his close friends of many years. John grew up in Toronto, Canada and later lived in Calgary, Vancouver and then Albuquerque. He studied engineering and business, and co-ran Ponderosa Products from 1973-2001. In NM he was involved in the KIVA club, Common Bond NM and PFLAG, and volunteered with SCORE from 2007 to August 2019.

John lived life fully, with optimism, appreciation, humour and hard work. He was thoughtful, generous, fun-loving and social. He loved being outdoors with his dogs and was a great friend and mentor. He was deeply appreciative and squeezed every last drop out of his life.

A celebration will be held on Sat. Feb. 15 '20. Contact [email protected] for

details.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.