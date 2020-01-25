John G. Fleming
1932 â€" 2019
John died at home on Christmas Eve, surrounded by loved ones. He was predeceased by his siblings Margaret, Joanne and Ross. He is survived by his sister Barbara Fleming, his children Karen and Jan (Vancouver), John (Toronto) and Suzanne (New York), and his close friends of many years. John grew up in Toronto, Canada and later lived in Calgary, Vancouver and then Albuquerque. He studied engineering and business, and co-ran Ponderosa Products from 1973-2001. In NM he was involved in the KIVA club, Common Bond NM and PFLAG, and volunteered with SCORE from 2007 to August 2019.
John lived life fully, with optimism, appreciation, humour and hard work. He was thoughtful, generous, fun-loving and social. He loved being outdoors with his dogs and was a great friend and mentor. He was deeply appreciative and squeezed every last drop out of his life.
A celebration will be held on Sat. Feb. 15 '20. Contact [email protected] for
details.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 25, 2020