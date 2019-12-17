John Carroll Gantzer
John Gantzer (Alpha Kappa Psi, CPCU) of Los Lunas, NM died Dec. 11, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Beth Lloyd Gantzer, also surviving are his sister Linda Kimmich, and brother Clark Gantzer, three half-sisters Ruth Burden, Dolores Borreson, and Joan Affeldt, and two nieces Ruey Slotnick, and Darcy Graf, and one nephew John Kimmich.
John was preceded in death by his parents Clarence Gantzer of Minneapolis, MN, and Ruey Gantzer of Bothell, WA and wife Patricia Magee.
John will be interned by the Noblin Funeral Service of Las Lunas at Sunset Memorial Park, Albuquerque, NM.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 17, 2019